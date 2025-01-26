Jonas Rondbjerg News: Recalled and drawing into lineup
Rondbjerg was brought up from AHL Henderson and will play in Sunday's home matchup against the Panthers, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Rondbjerg will slot in on the fourth line alongside Brett Howden and Alexander Holtz. Rondbjerg last suited up for the Golden Knights on Jan. 9. The left-shot forward has not recorded a point over seven appearances with Vegas this campaign.
