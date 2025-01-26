Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Rondbjerg headshot

Jonas Rondbjerg News: Recalled and drawing into lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Rondbjerg was brought up from AHL Henderson and will play in Sunday's home matchup against the Panthers, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Rondbjerg will slot in on the fourth line alongside Brett Howden and Alexander Holtz. Rondbjerg last suited up for the Golden Knights on Jan. 9. The left-shot forward has not recorded a point over seven appearances with Vegas this campaign.

Jonas Rondbjerg
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now