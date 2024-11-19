Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonas Rondbjerg headshot

Jonas Rondbjerg News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Rondbjerg was summoned from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Rondbjerg has three goals and three assists in nine outings at the AHL level this season. He hasn't contributed a point in two NHL appearances this campaign but could get another chance to reach the scoresheet in Wednesday's game versus Toronto. Vegas also recalled Mason Morelli on Tuesday while moving Mark Stone (lower body) to injured reserve and Ben Hutton (upper body) to long-term injured reserve.

Jonas Rondbjerg
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now