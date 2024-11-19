Jonas Rondbjerg News: Recalled from AHL

Rondbjerg was summoned from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Rondbjerg has three goals and three assists in nine outings at the AHL level this season. He hasn't contributed a point in two NHL appearances this campaign but could get another chance to reach the scoresheet in Wednesday's game versus Toronto. Vegas also recalled Mason Morelli on Tuesday while moving Mark Stone (lower body) to injured reserve and Ben Hutton (upper body) to long-term injured reserve.