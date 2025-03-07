Jonas Siegenthaler Injury: Done for regular season

Siegenthaler (lower body) won't play before the end of the regular season, per James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now.

Siegenthaler hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 4 due to the injury. He'll complete 2024-25 with two goals, nine points, 44 PIM, 75 hits and 92 blocks in 55 appearances. It's not clear if there's any hope of Siegenthaler playing in the postseason should the Devils make it that far.