Jonas Siegenthaler headshot

Jonas Siegenthaler Injury: Out for at least 2-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Siegenthaler underwent a lower-body procedure during the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, the Devils announced Tuesday.

Siegenthaler has missed the last two games and moved to injured reserve Tuesday. The Devils recalled blueliners Simon Nemec and Seamus Casey in corresponding moves. The 27-year-old Siegenthaler has two goals, nine points, 52 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 75 hits and 44 PIM through 55 appearances this season.

