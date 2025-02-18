Jonas Siegenthaler Injury: Out for at least 2-3 weeks

Siegenthaler underwent a lower-body procedure during the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, the Devils announced Tuesday.

Siegenthaler has missed the last two games and moved to injured reserve Tuesday. The Devils recalled blueliners Simon Nemec and Seamus Casey in corresponding moves. The 27-year-old Siegenthaler has two goals, nine points, 52 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 75 hits and 44 PIM through 55 appearances this season.