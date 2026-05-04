Jonas Siegenthaler Injury: Recovering from injury
Siegenthaler (undisclosed) won't participate in the 2026 IIHF World Championship because of an injury, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports Monday.
Siegenthaler still plans on being around the Swiss team during the tournament, but he won't be an option to play due to a late-season injury. He finished the 2025-26 campaign with 16 assists, 60 shots on goal, 135 blocked shots and 92 hits across 82 appearances.
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