Jonas Siegenthaler Injury: Shifted to IR

Siegenthaler (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Siegenthaler has already missed two games due to his undisclosed injury, so he could technically be activated ahead of Saturday's clash with Dallas. Having said that, it seems unlikely the Devils would have made this move if the 27-year-old blueliner was available to play. As such, fantasy players should probably be expecting Siegenthaler to be out against Dallas and Nashville on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.