Jonas Siegenthaler Injury: Shifts to LTIR

Siegenthaler (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Siegenthaler has already missed seven games due to his lower-body injury and is expected to be sidelined until mid-March at the earliest. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was mired in a 15-game pointless streak during which he generated 21 blocks, 16 hits and 15 shots while averaging 18:20 of ice time.