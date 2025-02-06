Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Siegenthaler headshot

Jonas Siegenthaler Injury: Still being evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 9:54am

Per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Siegenthaler (undisclosed) will see a specialist to determine the length of time he will be out of the lineup, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday.

Siegenthaler will miss at least the next two games and with the NHL breaking for the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb.10-21. As such, the Devils have plenty of time to decide upon his timeline for a return. Siegenthaler has two goals, seven assists, 75 hits and 92 blocked shots over 55 appearances this season. The Devils recalled Simon Nemec from AHL to replace Siegenthaler in the lineup.

Jonas Siegenthaler
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now