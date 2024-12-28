Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Siegenthaler headshot

Jonas Siegenthaler News: Breaks slump with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Siegenthaler notched an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Siegenthaler had gone 18 games without a point, racking up 37 blocked shots, 22 PIM and 23 hits in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner has looked good in a shutdown role this season, but that lack of offense keeps him out of the picture for most fantasy managers. Overall, he has eight points, 34 shots on net, 32 PIM, 56 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 38 outings.

Jonas Siegenthaler
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now