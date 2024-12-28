Jonas Siegenthaler News: Breaks slump with assist

Siegenthaler notched an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Siegenthaler had gone 18 games without a point, racking up 37 blocked shots, 22 PIM and 23 hits in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner has looked good in a shutdown role this season, but that lack of offense keeps him out of the picture for most fantasy managers. Overall, he has eight points, 34 shots on net, 32 PIM, 56 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 38 outings.