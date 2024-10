Siegenthaler logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

This was Siegenthaler's first point since the Devils' season opener in Prague. The 27-year-old defenseman doesn't often contribute on offense, and with the Devils' blue line back to full strength, that's likely to remain true. He has two assists, 10 shots on net, 22 hits, 17 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances this season.