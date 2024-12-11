Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Siegenthaler News: Offense turns cold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Siegenthaler was held off the scoresheet for the 12th straight game in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Siegenthaler is a bottom-four fixture on the blue line for the Devils. The 27-year-old had three points over four games from Nov. 7-12, but he's since gone quiet. The defenseman is at seven points, 28 shots on net, 45 hits and 59 blocked shots over 31 appearances this season.

