Jonas Siegenthaler headshot

Jonas Siegenthaler News: Rare multi-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Siegenthaler logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Siegenthaler snapped an 18-game point drought with the effort, which saw him assist Jesper Bratt and Connor Brown in the first period. While Siegenthaler has been a regular presence in the Devils' lineup, it's mostly because of his defensive play. He's at nine points, 52 shots on net, 44 PIM, 83 hits and 11 blocked shots over 70 appearances. He has not reached double digits in points since he had 21 over 80 outings in 2022-23.

Jonas Siegenthaler
New Jersey Devils
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