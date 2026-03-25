Jonas Siegenthaler News: Rare multi-point effort
Siegenthaler logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.
Siegenthaler snapped an 18-game point drought with the effort, which saw him assist Jesper Bratt and Connor Brown in the first period. While Siegenthaler has been a regular presence in the Devils' lineup, it's mostly because of his defensive play. He's at nine points, 52 shots on net, 44 PIM, 83 hits and 11 blocked shots over 70 appearances. He has not reached double digits in points since he had 21 over 80 outings in 2022-23.
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