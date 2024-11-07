Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonas Siegenthaler headshot

Jonas Siegenthaler News: Scores first of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Siegenthaler scored a goal on three shots, blocked one shot and had two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Sigenthaler snuck in from the blue line to fill an open area in front of the net and beat Sam Montembault to the glove side for New Jersey's third goal. The strike was the defenseman's first in 16 outings and matched his goal total over 57 games in 2023-24.

Jonas Siegenthaler
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now