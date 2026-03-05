Jonas Siegenthaler News: Slumping on offense
Siegenthaler's point drought reached 11 games in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Siegenthaler is still playing regularly, but he's gone cold on offense. The Swiss defenseman also went scoreless in five games at the Olympics. For the season, he has just seven assists with 47 shots on net, 80 hits, 102 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-12 rating. While he's been healthy this season, he's at risk of a third straight campaign under the 10-point mark.
