Jonatan Berggren headshot

Jonatan Berggren News: Assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 9:40pm

Berggren logged an assist and one shot on net in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Berggren returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games, replacing Christian Fischer on the fourth line, and contributed immediately. He fed an open Joe Veleno at the corner of the net for the game's first goal six minutes into the first period. It was the third helper of the season for Berggren, who had gone six straight outings without a point prior to being a healthy scratch.

Jonatan Berggren
Detroit Red Wings
