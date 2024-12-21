Jonatan Berggren News: Assist in return

Berggren logged an assist and one shot on net in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Berggren returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games, replacing Christian Fischer on the fourth line, and contributed immediately. He fed an open Joe Veleno at the corner of the net for the game's first goal six minutes into the first period. It was the third helper of the season for Berggren, who had gone six straight outings without a point prior to being a healthy scratch.