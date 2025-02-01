Jonatan Berggren News: Assists in consecutive contests

Berggren logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Berggren has a helper in each of the last two games, and this was also his first contest all season with multiple hits. The 24-year-old has brought more skill than physicality to the third line, but the scoring production remains modest. He has five points over his last 10 outings, and he's at eight goals, seven helpers, 64 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 50 appearances on the year.