Jonatan Berggren News: Buries goal in 200th game

Berggren scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Berggren's tally late in the first period stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old has reclaimed a larger share of playing time by appearing in six straight games. He has four points over his last eight outings and is up to eight goals, 20 points, 54 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-1 rating over 46 contests between the Blues and the Red Wings this season. Berggren skated in his 200th career game Friday.