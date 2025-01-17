Jonatan Berggren News: Buries power-play goal

Berggren scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Berggren has five points over his last eight outings, including a pair of power-play points. The 24-year-old forward remains in a bottom-six role at even strength, but he's chipping in a little depth scoring. Overall, he has seven goals, five assists, three power-play points, 54 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 42 appearances this season.