Jonatan Berggren

Jonatan Berggren News: Goals in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Berggren scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Berggren is starting to turn things around -- he's scored in back-to-back games after failing to tally in the first 14 contests of the year. His tally Friday was his first power-play point since the 2022-23 campaign. The 24-year-old winger has three points, 32 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 16 outings this season.

Jonatan Berggren
Detroit Red Wings
