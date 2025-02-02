Jonatan Berggren News: Helpers in three straight contests

Berggren picked up an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Berggren has a helper in each of the first three games of the Red Wings' current road trip. He set up a Ben Chiarot tally in the second period of Sunday's game. Berggren is now at 16 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 51 appearances. This may just be a brief hot stretch for the 24-year-old, who remains in a bottom-six role, so fantasy managers need not rush to add him.