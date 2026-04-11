Jonatan Berggren News: Helps out twice Saturday
Berggren distributed two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Berggren secured his multi-point outing down the stretch of Saturday's contest with his helpers on the Blues' fourth and fifth goals. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has 14 assists, 22 points, 58 shots on net and 40 hits through 50 games this season. Saturday's multi-point effort was his third across his 17 appearances since Jan. 31. Over his last 18 appearances, he's taken his offensive production up a notch with eight assists and 11 points. He should continue to provide for the Blues in a bottom-six role moving forward.
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