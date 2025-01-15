Jonatan Berggren News: Nabs assist Tuesday

Berggren posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Berggren ended a four-game point drought with the helper. He's had some bursts of offense this season, but he's yet to get on the scoresheet in more than two consecutive contests. The 24-year-old winger is at six goals, five assists, 53 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 41 appearances in a middle-six role.