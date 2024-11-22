Fantasy Hockey
Jonatan Berggren News: Nets equalizer Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Berggren scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Berggren tallied at 15:14 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1, which allowed Lucas Raymond to play the hero with the game-winner in the final minute of regulation. With three goals over his last five games, Berggren is heating up on offense. He has a total of four points, 34 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 19 outings this season. Since he's stuck in a fourth-line role, his recent success on offense is unlikely to last barring a move to a better spot in the lineup.

Jonatan Berggren
Detroit Red Wings
