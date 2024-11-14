Jonatan Berggren News: Nets first goal of season

Berggren scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Berggren opened the scoring a minute into the second period. The 24-year-old forward has had some trouble generating points in a bottom-six role this season, but he's had looks on offense. He's at two points, 30 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances. Berggren has averaged 13:23 of ice time per game, including 1:11 on the power play, so his offense should improve over time.