Jonatan Berggren News: Tallies in Thursday's loss

Berggren scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Berggren ended a seven-game goal drought when he put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 in the first period, though the lead didn't last. This performance got him back to the 10-goal mark for the second time in three seasons, and the 24-year-old winger is at 19 points, 74 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 60 appearances. His fantasy impact remains fairly small in a bottom-six role.