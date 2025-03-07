Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonatan Berggren headshot

Jonatan Berggren News: Tallies in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Berggren scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Berggren ended a seven-game goal drought when he put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 in the first period, though the lead didn't last. This performance got him back to the 10-goal mark for the second time in three seasons, and the 24-year-old winger is at 19 points, 74 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 60 appearances. His fantasy impact remains fairly small in a bottom-six role.

Jonatan Berggren
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now