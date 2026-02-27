Jonatan Berggren headshot

Jonatan Berggren News: Two assists in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Berggren logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Berggren helped out on the first two goals of Dylan Holloway's hat trick. That line also featured a three-point effort from Pius Suter. Berggren is in a part-time role for the Blues, but he has earned five points over his last four games. Overall, he has seven goals, 16 points, 44 shots on net and 23 hits over 36 appearances between St. Louis and Detroit this season.

Jonatan Berggren
St. Louis Blues
