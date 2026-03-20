Jonathan Aspirot News: Rare goal in win

Aspirot scored a goal, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-4 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Aspirot has three points over his last seven outings despite seeing steady time on the Bruins' blue line. He hadn't scored in the calendar year, picking up eight assists with a plus-12 rating over his first 26 outings in January. Aspirot has done well this year to establish himself as a full-time NHL option, but his offense -- eight points in 48 contests -- isn't that strong. He's added 34 shots on net, 77 hits, 64 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-26 rating.