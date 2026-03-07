Jonathan Aspirot News: Ready to rock
Aspirot (illness) will return to the lineup against Washington on Saturday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.
After missing Thursday's 6-3 loss to Nashville, Aspirot will replace Jordan Harris in Saturday's lineup against the Capitals. The 26-year-old Aspirot has two goals, eight points, 25 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 66 hits across 40 appearances this season.
