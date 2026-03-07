Jonathan Aspirot headshot

Jonathan Aspirot News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Aspirot (illness) will return to the lineup against Washington on Saturday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

After missing Thursday's 6-3 loss to Nashville, Aspirot will replace Jordan Harris in Saturday's lineup against the Capitals. The 26-year-old Aspirot has two goals, eight points, 25 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 66 hits across 40 appearances this season.

Jonathan Aspirot
Boston Bruins
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aspirot
