Jonathan Aspirot News: Two helpers in Pittsburgh

March 9, 2026

Aspirot notched two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The assists came in the second and third periods as Aspirot helped Pavel Zacha complete his second career hat trick. The 26-year-old blueliner has yet to score a goal in 2026, going 21 games without finding the back of the net, but he's been productive on an even-strength pairing with Charlie McAvoy -- over his last nine games, Aspirot has seven assists, 12 blocked shots, 10 hits, six PIM, five shots on net and a plus-3 rating.

