Jonathan Castagna Injury: Signs first pro contract
Castagna signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Monday.
Castagna was acquired by Calgary in the trade that sent MacKenzie Weegar to Utah on March 4. The 20-year-old Castagna's entry-level deal will kick in next season, and he will report to AHL Calgary on a professional tryout agreement for the remainder of this season. Additionally, the Flames also relayed that Castagna is currently dealing with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. The Ontario native recently wrapped up his junior season with Cornell University, accounting for 15 goals, 34 points and a plus-23 rating over 34 appearances.
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