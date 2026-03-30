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Jonathan Castagna Injury: Signs first pro contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Castagna signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Monday.

Castagna was acquired by Calgary in the trade that sent MacKenzie Weegar to Utah on March 4. The 20-year-old Castagna's entry-level deal will kick in next season, and he will report to AHL Calgary on a professional tryout agreement for the remainder of this season. Additionally, the Flames also relayed that Castagna is currently dealing with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. The Ontario native recently wrapped up his junior season with Cornell University, accounting for 15 goals, 34 points and a plus-23 rating over 34 appearances.

Jonathan Castagna
Calgary Flames
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