Jonathan Castagna News: Included in trade

Castagna, Olli Maatta and three second-round picks were traded to the Flames from the Mammoth on Wednesday in exchange for MacKenzie Weegar, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Castagna has 32 points in 29 contests for Cornell University this season, playing in his junior year in the NCAA. The 20-year-old center has some upside on offense given his production this year, but he likely needs a few more years of development time. It's unclear if he will sign with the Flames after Cornell's season ends this spring.