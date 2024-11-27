Jonathan Drouin Injury: Considered week-to-week

Head coach Jared Bednar announced Wednesday that Drouin (upper body) is considered week-to-week, SBNation.com reports.

Drouin was sidelined Monday against Tampa Bay and is facing a multi-game absence due to his upper-body issue. Ivan Ivan will likely take on an increased role while Drouin is sidelined. Over five appearances this year, Drouin has tallied two goals and four points while averaging 20:40 of ice time.