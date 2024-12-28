Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin Injury: Could return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 3:33pm

Drouin (upper body) may be an option to play Tuesday versus the Jets, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Drouin has been out for 16 games but appears close to a return. The 29-year-old racked up four points over five outings this season but has already missed two large portions of the campaign due to injuries. He played in Colorado's top six before his latest absence and could bump Ross Colton down the depth chart. An update on Drouin's status should come Monday.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
