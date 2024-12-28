Jonathan Drouin Injury: Could return Tuesday

Drouin (upper body) may be an option to play Tuesday versus the Jets, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Drouin has been out for 16 games but appears close to a return. The 29-year-old racked up four points over five outings this season but has already missed two large portions of the campaign due to injuries. He played in Colorado's top six before his latest absence and could bump Ross Colton down the depth chart. An update on Drouin's status should come Monday.