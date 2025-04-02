Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin Injury: Exits Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Drouin (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Drouin's injury comes in the first half of a back-to-back, leaving his status for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets in doubt. Miles Wood or Jimmy Vesey would draw in if Drouin can't suit up Thursday, while Ross Colton or Logan O'Connor would be in line for more ice time.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
