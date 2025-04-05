Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Drouin (lower body) won't play versus St. Louis on Saturday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Drouin is day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He has generated 11 goals, 37 points and 56 shots on net across 43 appearances this season. With Drouin and Martin Necas (upper body) unavailable, Miles Wood and Jimmy Vesey have occupied middle-six roles in the lineup.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now