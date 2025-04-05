Jonathan Drouin Injury: Not playing Saturday

Drouin (lower body) won't play versus St. Louis on Saturday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Drouin is day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He has generated 11 goals, 37 points and 56 shots on net across 43 appearances this season. With Drouin and Martin Necas (upper body) unavailable, Miles Wood and Jimmy Vesey have occupied middle-six roles in the lineup.