Jonathan Drouin Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Drouin (lower body) won't play against Florida on Sunday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Drouin will miss at least one game after sustaining the injury in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus. He has produced three goals, 20 points and 70 shots on net across 53 appearances this season. Anthony Duclair will replace Drouin in Sunday's lineup against the Panthers.

