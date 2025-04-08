Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Drouin (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Vegas on Tuesday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Drouin is still day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. After Tuesday's outing, Colorado has three games remaining, including Sunday's regular-season finale versus Anaheim, and it's unclear if Drouin will return to the lineup before the playoffs. He has produced 11 goals, 37 points and 56 shots on net across 43 appearances this season.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now