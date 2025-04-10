Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin Injury: Won't play against Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Drouin (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Although Drouin will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game Thursday, head coach Jared Bednar said that the 30-year-old will likely be able to return this weekend, as the Avalanche have a back-to-back set that includes a matchup against Los Angeles on Saturday and a game against Anaheim on Sunday. Over 19 appearances since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Drouin has logged five goals, 10 assists, seven hits, seven blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 16:30 of ice time.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
