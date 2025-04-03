Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Drouin

Jonathan Drouin Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Drouin (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Drouin sustained a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. Martin Necas (undisclosed) will also be unavailable Thursday, so Jimmy Vesey and Miles Wood will enter Colorado's lineup. Drouin's next chance to suit up will be Saturday in St. Louis.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
