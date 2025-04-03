Jonathan Drouin Injury: Won't play Thursday

Drouin (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Drouin sustained a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. Martin Necas (undisclosed) will also be unavailable Thursday, so Jimmy Vesey and Miles Wood will enter Colorado's lineup. Drouin's next chance to suit up will be Saturday in St. Louis.