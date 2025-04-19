Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin News: Collects power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Drouin notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Drouin helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period. The 30-year-old Drouin was on a three-game skid before missing the final six contests of the regular season due to a lower-body injury. He'll be a factor in a top-six role and should see time on the first power-play unit for much of the postseason, though he could give way to Gabriel Landeskog (knee) in that role if or when the Avalanche's captain returns to the lineup.

Jonathan Drouin
Colorado Avalanche
