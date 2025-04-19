Jonathan Drouin News: Collects power-play helper

Drouin notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Drouin helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period. The 30-year-old Drouin was on a three-game skid before missing the final six contests of the regular season due to a lower-body injury. He'll be a factor in a top-six role and should see time on the first power-play unit for much of the postseason, though he could give way to Gabriel Landeskog (knee) in that role if or when the Avalanche's captain returns to the lineup.