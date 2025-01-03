Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin News: Cracks scoresheet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 11:29am

Drouin recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Drouin has already had two lengthy absences due to injury, but he's been very productive when healthy. He has one goal and three assists in his two outings since returning from a 16-game absence, and he's cracked the scoresheet in the last four games in which he's suited up for Colorado. It's hard to trust him in fantasy due to his limited availability, but his upside should skyrocket if he stays healthy for an extended stretch.

