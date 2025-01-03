Jonathan Drouin News: Cracks scoresheet again

Drouin recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Drouin has already had two lengthy absences due to injury, but he's been very productive when healthy. He has one goal and three assists in his two outings since returning from a 16-game absence, and he's cracked the scoresheet in the last four games in which he's suited up for Colorado. It's hard to trust him in fantasy due to his limited availability, but his upside should skyrocket if he stays healthy for an extended stretch.