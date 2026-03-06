Jonathan Drouin headshot

Jonathan Drouin News: Dealt ahead of deadline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

St. Louis acquired Drouin, a 2026 first-round pick (Colorado), a 2026 third-round selection and Marcus Gidlof on Friday in exchange for Brayden Schenn, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Drouin has registered three goals, 21 points and 73 shots on net through 55 appearances this campaign. He still has one more season remaining on his two-year, $8 million contract. Drouin could serve as a middle- or bottom-six forward for the Blues.

Jonathan Drouin
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Drouin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Drouin See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
82 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
87 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
105 days ago
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off
NHL
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off
Author Image
Jan Levine
108 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 7
Author Image
Michael Finewax
119 days ago