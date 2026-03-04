Jonathan Drouin News: Earns helper in return

Drouin notched a power-play assist and three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

Drouin helped out on Anders Lee's tally in the first period. The 30-year-old Drouin missed one game due to a lower-body injury, and while he was listed on the second line Wednesday, he saw just 13:25 of ice time. His goal drought is up to 37 games, and he's provided just seven helpers in that span, so his trust with head coach Patrick Roy is pretty low at this point. Drouin has 21 points, 73 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 54 appearances this season.