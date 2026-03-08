Jonathan Drouin News: Gets first goal with new team
Drouin scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Drouin was flipped to the Blues in the Brayden Schenn deal. The 30-year-old Drouin is getting a look on the second line, which should put him in a position to find some offense if he can mesh with his new teammates. He had gone 38 games without a goal to end his Islanders tenure, so he's already off to a better start with the Blues. He has 22 points (six on the power play), 75 shots on net, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 56 appearances this season.
