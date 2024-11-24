Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Drouin News: Lights lamp twice against Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Drouin scored two goals on four shots while adding two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

The 29-year-old potted his first two tallies of the season, with the second coming just 34 seconds into the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Drouin has four points in four games since returning from an upper-body injury, and he should stay productive as long as he keeps skating on the Avs' top line with Nathan MacKinnon.

