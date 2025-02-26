Jonathan Drouin News: Logs assist in win

Drouin posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Drouin's been a little quiet in February, picking up four assists over seven contests. He's playing on the second line while Artturi Lehkonen is on the first line -- given the Avalanche's troubles with depth scoring, Drouin's current deployment isn't favorable. For the season, the 29-year-old forward has 24 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 27 appearances.