Jonathan Drouin News: Nets equalizer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Drouin scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Drouin ended a seven-game goal drought when he tied this contest at 2-2 in the second period. The 29-year-old forward added four assists across eight outings in February while primarily featuring on the second line. Drouin is up to seven goals, 25 points, 38 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 28 appearances this season. He's also shooting 18.4 percent, so there's a risk that his production is unsustainable.

