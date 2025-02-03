Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Drouin News: Notches two apples Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 11:12am

Drouin generated two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flyers.

Drouin registered secondary helpers on goals by Samuel Girard and Nathan MacKinnon in the middle frame of Sunday's victory. Drouin has registered back-to-back multi-point outings, supplying two goals and three helpers in those contests. The left-shot winger is currently skating in a second-line role alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Juuso Parssinen. However, Parssinen will more than likely be replaced by Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) once the latter returns from his injury. Drouin is up to six goals, 16 helpers and a plus-5 rating across 21 appearances in 2024-25.

