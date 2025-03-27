Jonathan Drouin News: One of each on power play

Drouin scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Drouin helped out on the second of Martin Necas' goals in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. This was Drouin's fourth multi-point effort over the last six games, and he's earned at least one power-play point in five of those outings. The 29-year-old is up to 11 goals, 37 points (12 on the power play), 54 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 40 contests in 2024-25. He's finding steady success in a top-six role, and he's even been on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon in the last few games.