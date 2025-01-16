Jonathan Drouin News: Pockets assist Thursday

Drouin notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Drouin also briefly left the contest in the second period after taking a high hit from Leon Draisaitl. The 29-year-old Drouin was able to finish the game, logging a total of 16:44 of ice time. He's picked up a goal and six assists over eight appearances since he returned from an upper-body injury. For the season, he has 11 points, 18 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 13 contests.